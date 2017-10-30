Morne Morkel eyes 2019 World Cup; rubbishes Kolpak contract

Morne Morkel played last played for South Africa in ODIs earlier this year in June. (Source: Reuters) Morne Morkel played last played for South Africa in ODIs earlier this year in June. (Source: Reuters)

South Africa fast bowler Morne Morkel has rubbished speculations about him signing the Kolpak contract with an English county next year. “I am 32 and it is one of the conversations I am going to have with Ottis to find out where I fit in with white-ball cricket, and if there are any plans for me in 2019,” Morkel was saying as quoted by Cricbuzz.

The coach on Monday had said that he hasn’t assured Morkel a place in 2019 World Cup team but insisted that the fast bowler is committed to the team. “I have had discussions with Morne. He is pretty committed to the Proteas over the next couple of years,” said Gibson.

Gibson was straightforward while mentioning about the criteria of picking the core team for World Cup 2019.

“Obviously the World Cup is a big thing. He is well aware that there can be no guarantees with regards to that. When it comes to 2019 it will be form, fitness, conditions, that sort of thing. We had a good, honest discussion and he has committed his future to us over the next couple of years,” said Gibson.

Morkel last played for South Africa in ODIs earlier this year in June and was a part of playing XI in Test match against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom that the hosts won by 333 runs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd