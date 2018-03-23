Morne Morkel becomes fifth South African to scalp 300 Test wickets

Dale Steyn, Shaun Pollock, Makhaya Ntini and Allan Donald are some of the other bowlers to feature in the elusive list. (Source: Reuters) Dale Steyn, Shaun Pollock, Makhaya Ntini and Allan Donald are some of the other bowlers to feature in the elusive list. (Source: Reuters)

Morne Morkel created history on Friday after becoming only the fifth South African to reach 300 Test wickets. Morkel, who has announced he will retire from international cricket after the four-match series, produced a fine spell on the second day’s play to reach the milestone. With the wicket of Shaun Marsh, Morkel reached the figure of 300. Dale Steyn, Shaun Pollock, Makhaya Ntini and Allan Donald are some of the other bowlers to feature in the elusive list.

Morkel (3-43) reached his landmark 20 minutes before tea when Marsh slashed at a wide delivery and was comfortably caught by Quinton de Kock. After dismissing Marsh, Morkel celebrated his achievement with a lot of excitement by pumping his fists down towards the ground and then looking up at the sky.

He’s done it! Take a bow, you absolute legend! @mornemorkel65 takes his 300th Test wicket. Shaun Marsh is gone for 26. AUS 150/4 (34.3 ovs), trails b 161. #ProteaFire #SAvAUS #SunfoilTest pic.twitter.com/Kszmow2rDg — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) 23 March 2018

Reflecting on his performance he said, “It was a massive effort from the bowling unit to show the character we did today.”

“It’s going to be tough [with the bat], but with the way we batted in the first innings … there will be a lot of guys looking to stand up. It’s important that we show some fight for the rest of the series,” he said to SuperSport.

