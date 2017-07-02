Money is important but it is not everything, says Murali Vijay on missing IPL

Murali Vijay said that nothing gives him greater satisfaction than representing India. (Source: PTI) Murali Vijay said that nothing gives him greater satisfaction than representing India. (Source: PTI)

India opener Murali Vijay has his priorities right. The right-handed batsman endured an injury during the series against Australia. He said that he missed the Indian Premier League to play the coming Test series against Sri Lanka.

In an interview to the Hindu, Vijay said that nothing else gives him greater satisfaction than to represent India. He said, “Money is important but it is not everything. You got to be honest with yourself and put your hand up for the country in tough times. Nothing gives me greater satisfaction than representing India, the pride I get in playing for the country in the whites is above everything else. That motivated me to put my pain aside and play the series against Australia.”

The 33-year-old said that taking the decision of missing IPL was not tough for him as he was clear in his mind of the road ahead. “I was pretty clear of the road ahead of me for the next couple of months following the surgery. I missed the IPL to play the coming Test series in Sri Lanka,” he said.

Vijay said that Test cricket is the most difficult format of the game but it gives him the ‘ultimate kick’. “Doing the job in the longer format for the country gives me the ultimate kick, it is the most difficult format, particularly when you play abroad in tough conditions.”

