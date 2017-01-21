Mona Meshram drafted in Indian women’s team for World Cup Qualifiers

Mona Meshram will replace Smriti Mandhana after the latter was injured while playing in the Big Bash League in Australia. (Source: twitter) Mona Meshram will replace Smriti Mandhana after the latter was injured while playing in the Big Bash League in Australia. (Source: twitter)

Mona Meshram will replace injured Smriti Mandhana in the Indian team for the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers to be played next month in Colombo, the BCCI said on Saturday.

Smriti sustained an injury while playing in the Big Bash League in Australia and Mona will replace her in the 14-member Indian squad to be led by Mithali Raj.

“BCCI medical team confirms that Smriti Mandhana is ruled out of the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers to be played in Colombo from February 7, 2017. She sustained an injury during the Big Bash League in Australia,” the BCCI said in a release.

“Mona Meshram will replace Smriti in the 14 member squad,” it said.

India have been placed in Group A alongside Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Thailand in the February 3-21 event. Group B comprises South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Scotland and PNG.

India will play a warm-up match against South Africa before their opening Qualifier against Sri Lanka on February 7.

Each side will play four matches in the first round, following which the top three sides from each group will progress to the Super Six stage, while also carrying forward points they earn against sides which have progressed to the Super Six stage from their group.

The top four sides from the Super Six stage, in which each side will play three matches against teams from the other group, will complete the eight-team line-up for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, while the top two sides will battle it out for the title in the 21 February final.

The World Cup will be staged in the UK from June 26 to July 23.