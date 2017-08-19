Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah dropped for Australia Tests; Nasir Hossain back

Nasir Hossain had last featured in a Test in 2015. (Source: AP File) Nasir Hossain had last featured in a Test in 2015. (Source: AP File)

Bangladesh have named their 14-man squad to take on Australia in the two-match Test series with Mominul Haque and Mahmudullah failing to find a place in the squad. Haque has been dropped for the first time since making his Test debut in 2013. Meanwhile there was no place for senior batsman Mahmudullah who was sent back home after the first Test against Sri Lanka earlier this year.

In their place, Bangladesh have recalled allrounder Nasir Hossain who hasn’t played a Test since August 2015 and medium-pacer Shafiul Islam whose last appearance came in October 2016.

Australia arrived in Dhaka under strict security blanket after their previously scheduled tour to Bangladesh was cancelled due to security concerns. More recently, the tour looked to be under threat due to the pay dispute surrounding Australian cricket. However the board and players’ union came to an understanding and a contract was signed to the effect which brought Australia to the sub-continent where they will play India after the Bangladesh series.

The two-match Test series begins on August 27 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The second Test will be played on September 4 at Chittagong. Before the Test series, Australia are scheduled to play a warm-up match on August 22 and 23.

Squad Mushfiqur Rahim (capt & wk), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Mehedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mosaddek Hossain, Nasir Hossain, Shafiul Islam

