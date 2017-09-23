Moin Khan turns 46: Rewind to when he came to Rahul Dravid’s aid

Moin Khan turned 46 on Saturday. (Source: ICC Instagram) Moin Khan turned 46 on Saturday. (Source: ICC Instagram)

Moin Khan, one of the best wicketkeepers at the time, turned 46 on Saturday. The legendary Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman spent 14 years on the cricketing field while scoring 6,007 runs in international cricket. Part of a prolific team filled with world-beating seamers such as Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Aquib Javed, Imran Khan and spinners such as Saqlain Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmed, one needed to on the top of their game and on their toes to pluck chances that came their way. And Moin did that job beautifully with the numbers reflecting that as well. He picked up 435 dismissals.

In a career with many defining moments, one featuring India and Pakistan stands out. In 1997, India and Pakistan were playing an ODI in Chennai with Rahul Dravid batting at one end. Dravid punched a ball through the covers and returned for a quick double. As he made ground at the striker’s end once again, he cramped up in the 17th over with India 95/2 chasing 327/5.

Moin helped Dravid stretch his leg even as medical attention arrived for the India middle order batsman. It can also be seen that Dravid grimaced in pain.

