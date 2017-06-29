Mohinder Amarnath pulls out of players’ association steering committee

Amarnath, former player and selector, has informed the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) a few days ago that he won’t be part of a player’s body. Amarnath, former player and selector, has informed the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) a few days ago that he won’t be part of a player’s body.

The Indian cricketers would have to wait longer for the players’ association to be formed as Mohinder Amarnath, part of the two-member steering committee supposed to set up the players’ body, has pulled out of it. The Indian Express understands that Amarnath, former player and selector, has informed the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) a few days ago that he won’t be part of it. The COA had asked the steering committee, comprising of former Union home secretary GK Pillai and Amarnath only a few days ago to initiate the process of forming a players’ body.

The Supreme Court will now have to find a suitable replacement soon. In his report, Justice Lodha had recommended the names of Anil Kumble and Diana Edulji but Kumble later became the coach — he has stepped down from the post last week, and Edulji became a member of the COA.

It left Pillai and Amarnath in the steering committee but now only Pillai remains as the sole member. Amarnath was unavailable for comments. The whole idea of a players association, according to Lodha Committee, is to give the players “a voice to raise their concerns” while barring them from forming a “trade union of any sort.”

As per Lodha Committee recommendation, the standing committee’s role is, “identify and invite all eligible ex-cricketers to be members, to open bank accounts, receive funds from the BCCI, conduct the first elections for office bearers, communicate the names of BCCI player nominees to the board”.

It also had recommended the need to advance the welfare of players, including insurance, medical and other commercial benefits. The biggest challenge is to enroll each and every player. As per Lodha Committee recommendation those players who have played more than ten first class games will have to be part of the players association.

COA had planned that an online form will be uploaded on board’s website and former players will have to submit their details online to get enrolled. Those who register will also be eligible to vote. As per Lodha Committee recommendation, a member of players association will be part of the Apex Council which will take all the important decisions of Indian cricket in the coming days.

“The number of players who have played more than 10 first class games is huge. The numbers can be more than 5000. It will be a tedious process but the COA has informed us that players association work process will began soon. And BCCI lawyer has also been told to come up with all the necessary documentation so that the standing committee’s work will be smooth,” sources in the BCCI informed had told The Indian Express a few days ago. However, even before the process is about to start, the key member has decided to give it a skip.

