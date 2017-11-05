Mohammed Siraj has tears in his eyes towards the end of national anthem before second T20

Siraj was given his commemorative international cap by coach Ravi Shastri in the presence of the rest of the Indian team. (Source: Twitter) Siraj was given his commemorative international cap by coach Ravi Shastri in the presence of the rest of the Indian team. (Source: Twitter)

Mohammad Siraj made his debut for the India on Sunday in the second T20I against New Zealand in Rajkot. Siraj was picked in the starting XI in place of Ashish Nehra who had announced that he would be retiring from the game after the first T20I. The occasion seemed to have dawned on the 23-year-old when he lined up with the rest of the team for the national anthem. Videos showed that Siraj got emotional towards the end of the national anthem and was rubbing his eyes.

Siraj was given his commemorative international cap by coach Ravi Shastri in the presence of the rest of the Indian team. He is one of the many bowlers who have made their debuts in the last one year under Virat Kohli. Among them, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have somewhat cemented their places in the limited overs side while Hardik Pandya has emerged as a valuable all-rounder.

Siraj, though, didn’t have the best of debuts. His first international wicket may have come in the form of New Zealand captain and star batsman Kane Williamson but he was pretty much pummelled by Martin Guptill, Colin Munro and Tom Bruce. He ended up with figures of 1/53 off the four overs he bowled.

