Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan meets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: ‘She assured me of all help’

Cricketer Mohammad Shami’s estranged wife Hasin Jahan on Friday met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Assembly for 10 minutes on Friday and said she was assured of all help and justice. Hasin also said she had handed over a three-page document containing details of her charges against Shami to the CM.

“Today I met the chief minister and gave her my application detailing what I have to say to her. She was kind enough to give me a patient hearing. She has also assured me of all help and cooperation. She said that the law will take its own course and justice will prevail,” Jahan told reporters.

Meanwhile, the BCCI’s Committee of Administrators (CoA) has cleared Shami of corruption charges, paving the way for him to receive a central contract. The contract had been put on hold while the BCCI’s anti-corruption unit (ACU) investigated Jahan’s allegation that Shami had taken money from a Pakistani woman.

The Kolkata Police had on March 9 registered an FIR based on her complaint, slapping non-bailable sections such as 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape that was levelled against his elder brother Hasib Ahmad) and 356 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against Shami.

