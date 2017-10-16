Ranji Trophy 2017-18: Mohammed Shami’s late burst takes Bengal closer to innings win against Chattisgarh

Shami had figures of 4 for 45 in 17 overs. (Source: AP File) Shami had figures of 4 for 45 in 17 overs. (Source: AP File)

India speedster Mohammed Shami showed his class with a four wicket burst with a devastating spell of reverse swing as Bengal inched closer to an innings victory against Chattisgarh in a Ranji Trophy group D encounter, in Raipur on Monday.

Shami had figures of 4 for 45 in 17 overs as Chattisgarh finished the day at 229 for five after being enforced follow-on. The home team scored a paltry 110 in their first innings

after Bengal’s mammoth 529 for 7 declared.

Chattisgarh still need to score 190 runs on the final day with only five wickets in hand in order to save innings defeat.

If it was Ashoke Dinda, who made it a memorabvle 100th first class game, decimating Chattisgarh with a devastating 7 for 24 in the first innings, Shami took over in the second

innings to show his repertoire of skills.

Chattisgarh opener Abhimanyu Chauhan (115) and No 3 Ashutosh Singh (71) had added 172 runs for the second wicket stand after being made to follow-on by Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary.

Comfortably placed at 206 for 1 with the ball being more than 58 overs old, Shami got one to jag back in as Ashutosh saw his stumps shattered.

In his next over, former India player and current Chattisgarh captain Mohammd Kaif also got one that reversed trapping him plumb in-front. Kaif’s tendency to shuffle and not being able to get the bat down on time caused his downfall.

Within two deliveries, Amandeep Khare (0) was also trapped leg before. Centurion Chauhan was then out in the next over caught by Shreevats Goswami.

Brief Scores

1) Bengal 529/7 decl

Chattisgarh 110 (Ashoke Dinda 7/24, Mohammed Shami 2/44) and 229/5 (Abhimanyu Chauhan 115, Ashutosh Singh 71, Mohammed Shami 4/45)

2) Punjab 161 and 227 (Manan Vohra 51, Abhishek Sharma 49, Akshay Karnewar 6/47, Akshay Wakhare 4/83)

Vidarbha 5-5. Vidarbha won by an innings and 117 runs

3) Goa 255 and 131/0 (Sumiran Amonkar 67, Swapnil Asnodkar 51). Himachal 625/7 decl (Priyanshu Khanduri 117, Ankush Bains 143, Nikhil Gangta 127, Amit Kumar 97).

