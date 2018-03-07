Mohammed Shami’s BCCI contract withheld after wife alleges domestic abuse

Mohammed Shami was not included in the list of BCCI’s contracted players. (Source: PTI) Mohammed Shami was not included in the list of BCCI’s contracted players. (Source: PTI)

The BCCI has withheld the contract of pacer Mohammed Shami after his wife accused him of domestic violence. Shami’s name was not there in the list of 26 contracted players released by the BCCI on Wednesday despite his starring role in India’s only Test win in the recent tour of South Africa.

“The BCCI has taken cognisance of all the reports emerging about Mohammed Shami’s personal life. It is purely a personal matter and the BCCI has nothing to do with it. However, keeping in mind that the woman in question has met the police commissioner of Kolkata, it is only prudent on BCCI’s part to wait for any official inquiry to take place,” the official said.

“Hence Mohammed Shami’s name, for the time being, has been withheld from the central contracts that were announced today. We would like to reiterate this decision has nothing to do with Shami’s merit as a player but a safeguard in the prevailing circumstances,” he added.

Hasin Jahan, wife of Shami, has accused her husband of assault and extramarital affairs. Jahan had put out screenshots of the alleged conversations that Shami had with women on her Facebook page. She has also shared some photos of the bowler as “evidence” to support her allegations.

Jahan alleged that Shami’s family members tried to kill her and had been torturing her for more than two years.

Shami, who is currently in Dharamshala playing the Deodhar Trophy, has rubbished the allegations. “Whatever is being said about my personal life is completely false. It’s definitely a part of a big conspiracy against me. This is just an attempt to defame me,” he said on Twitter.

Hasin Jahan’s advocate Zakir Hussain confirmed the authenticity of the Facebook profile but refused to divulge more details. “Yes, it was Hasin Jahan’s Facebook profile. I am in court right now and can’t talk more on this,” said Hussain.

The Kolkata Police, meanwhile, said they have not received any formal complaint from Hasin Jahan or any of her representatives against the fast pace bowler. “We haven’t received any complaint yet,” DC (Jadavpur) Santosh Nimbalkar told The Indian Express.

