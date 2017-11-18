Mohammed Shami will be back on the field: Cheteshwar Pujara

Shami left the field earlier in the day. (Source: AP) Shami left the field earlier in the day. (Source: AP)

Mohammed Shami didn’t complete his 14th over and left the field with a niggle but Cheteshwar Pujara insists that there is nothing series and the seamer will be back in action on the fourth day at the Eden Gardens.

After delivering the fifth ball of the over, Shami was not at ease and it seemed he pulled a hamstring muscle on his right leg. He immediately asked for his cap and left the field with the team physio. India skipper Virat Kohli completed the remaining over.

“I don’t think there’s anything serious. I’m not sure exactly what has happened but it’s just a minor injury and should be back on the field tomorrow,” Pujara said after day three’s proceedings.

Bad light forced early stumps and the scoreboard seemed in Sri Lanka’s favour as they were well placed at 165/4, just seven behind India’s first innings total. On an eventful day, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were pick of the bowlers for the hosts with two wickets each.

