Mohammed Shami demands thorough investigation into wife’s allegations

Cricketer Mohammed Shami has called for a ‘thorough investigation’ into the claims made by his wife Hasin Jahan following which a police complaint was filed and subsequently an FIR registered at a Kolkata police station. On Friday he was booked for attempt to murder or rape by the police.

“There have been many accusations which are increasing day-by-day. I don’t want to give an explanation about it and I want it to be investigated thoroughly,” he told news agency ANI on Sunday.

Kolkata Police had booked Shami and his family members under non bailable sections of the penal code on Friday. Shami’s mother Anjuman-Ara-Begum, brother Hasib Ahamed, Hasib’s wife Shama and Shabina Ahjum, Shami’s sister are among those who have been named in the FIR. The FIR has been lodged under section 498 A (Husband or relative of Husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), 376(rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC. As per police sources, Shami’s brother has been booked under section 376 of IPC on the basis of the complaint of Jahan who alleged that he had touched her inappropriately.

Following the allegations made by his wife, Shami was not named in the list of players receiving the annual contract. However, Shami said he was not perturbed by that at the moment. “Have full faith on BCCI, whatever decision they take will be after much deliberation and investigation. I have no tension regarding that,” Shami said.

Kolkata Police on Saturday retrieved an audio clip of a supposed conversation between Shami and Jahan. Later, members of the women’s grievance cell met Jahan and recorded her statement.

Jahan had alleged on March 7 that the India bowler abused her physically and mentally while also claiming that he is also involved in several extra-marital affairs. The duo got married in 2014.

