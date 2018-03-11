Mohammed Shami would have run away if I didn’t get his mobile, says wife Hasin Jahan

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan spoke to reporters in Kolkata on Sunday. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan spoke to reporters in Kolkata on Sunday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan has claimed that the cricketer would have returned to Uttar Pradesh had she not allegedly found the second mobile phone he supposedly used to speak to other women. Kolkata police on Saturday retrieved an audio clip from Jahan which is supposedly a conversation between her and the India seamer. She later met members of the women’s grievance cell at her residence, at Prince Anwar Shah Road, to record her statement. Jahan has alleged that Shami and his family members abused her – verbally and physically – while also claiming that the cricketer indulged in adultery.

“I tried to convince him that he should accept his mistake, I have been trying since very long. He would’ve run away to UP by now if I did not catch hold of that mobile phone, he would’ve divorced me till now if I did not have the mobile phone,” she said to reporters on Sunday.

The audio clip in question has Jahan asking Shami whether he was the one interacting with a girl (Alishba) from Pakistan on a messaging service. She further is also heard asking Shami whether he had given the Pakistani girl his room number in Dubai. According to Jahan, Shami had travelled to Dubai after India’s tour of South Africa where he played only the Test matches. Shami is heard telling Jahan that he had to collect money from Alishba which is why he met her in Dubai. Jahan has claimed that she had recorded the conversations between her and Shami and played it to reporters on Friday. She claims that she stumbled on the chats when she found a second phone in the car used by Shami.

“He’s making up all sorts of things to save himself from allegations. Why didn’t the media investigate even after I gave them all details. Till the day I took to social media, I tried to convince him to save our marriage. If he tries to come back I may still consider,” she further stated on Sunday.

Shami, at his end, has maintained that it is a conspiracy against him while calling for an investigation. “There have been many accusations which are increasing day-by-day. I don’t want to give an explanation about it and I want it to be investigated thoroughly,” he told news agency ANI on Sunday.

Kolkata Police had booked Shami and his family members under non bailable sections of the Indian penal code on Friday. Shami’s mother Anjuman-Ara-Begum, brother Hasib Ahamed, Hasib’s wife Shama and Shabina Ahjum, Shami’s sister are among those who have been named in the FIR. The FIR has been lodged under section 498 A (Husband or relative of Husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), 376(rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC. As per police sources, Shami’s brother has been booked under section 376 of IPC on the basis of the complaint of Jahan who alleged that he had touched her inappropriately.

Following the controversy that broke out on March 7, BCCI excluded Shami’s name from the central player annual contracts. However, he remains optimistic of getting back when investigation is done into the case. “Have full faith on BCCI, whatever decision they take will be after much deliberation and investigation. I have no tension regarding that,” Shami said.

His Indian Premier League side, Delhi Daredevils, are also reported to be closely monitoring the situation. “Look Daredevils management can’t take any unilateral decision in this matter. All players who play in the IPL have a tri-partite contract involving the franchise, BCCI and the player. Yes, we are well aware about the sensitive situation and we are having discussions with top BCCI officials. There is a clause about any player bringing disrepute but it is for the lawyers to interpret it,” a senior franchise official told news agency PTI. “In these sensitive times, when people are raising their voice against domestic abuse and violence, unless Shami comes out clean, the franchise’s image will also take a beating. If Delhi Daredevils are worried, they certainly have reasons to do so. They have created a brand and would be protective about that,” a senior BCCI official further added. The issue could be discussed on March 12 at the Captain’s Conclave in Mumbai.

