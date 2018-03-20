Mohammed Shami was in Dubai for two days in February, BCCI tells cops

The mobile allegedly has the call list and chat records between the India fast bowler and various women. (Source: PTI) The mobile allegedly has the call list and chat records between the India fast bowler and various women. (Source: PTI)

Mohammed Shami was in Dubai for two days in February, the BCCI has informed Kolkata Police in connection with the ongoing probe against the cricket and his family. The response comes after a letter was recently sent to the Board seeking Shami’s schedule last month.

“We have received a letter from BCCI which shows that Mohammed Shami was in Dubai on 17th and 18th February. We are investigating the other things related to it,” said Joint CP (crime) Praveen Tripathy.

During that period, the Indian team was busy with the limited-overs leg on its tour to South Africa. Shami was not part of the squad for the shorter formats.

However, police are yet to find out whether it was Shami’s personal tour or was sponsored by BCCI. They also want to know if he had stayed alone there. Meanwhile, a team of Kolkata police is in Uttar Pradesh for the last three days to probe the case.

“Our team couldn’t meet Shami’s family there. However, his wife Hasin Jahan had alleged that she was given sleeping pills and the family had tried to kill her. Police officials are trying to get in touch with the doctor who apparently treated her to know the truth,” said an official.

On Monday, Hasin Jahan also recorded a confidential statement before a magistrate at Alipore court. She has been trying to get West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s attention for quite some time by appealing in the media, and submitted a letter to a security guard at her official residence seeking an appointment.

She has accused her husband having extra-marital relations with a Pakistani model and accepting money through her from an England-based businessman, Mohammad Bhai. “Alishba has recently claimed that she is Shami’s fan, which is a big lie. She had plans to destroy my family life. Would any good character girl check into a hotel and spend time with a married man? But I cannot blame her alone when my husband himself had several extra-marital affairs,” Hasin Jahan added.

Meanwhile, BCCI’s anti-corruption unit has already spoken to Shami’s wife. They questioned her on the charges of match-fixing she had brought against her husband.

