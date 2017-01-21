Mohammed Shami trolled once again, this time for posting ‘Unislamic’ image with dog

Mohammed Shami seems to have become the favourite of religious bigots on the internet. (Source: File) Mohammed Shami seems to have become the favourite of religious bigots on the internet. (Source: File)

It was interesting to read some of the reactions that came Mohammed Shami’s way when he posted a pic with a dog on his Facebook account. Shami, who seems to have become a favourite for religious bigots in the internet, got an equal amount of encouragement and abuse for the image.

While there were people who were wishing him a speedy recovery and sharing their own love for dogs, a few berated the pacer for being ‘Unislamic’ by posing with a dog. Most of the negative comments directed at the post either berated him for betraying his religion by posting such photos. They also accused him of forgetting his roots a having achieved fame. One comment even asked him to remove the the word ‘Mohammed’ from his name.

Shami had earlier retaliated against trolls that came his way after he posted an image of him with his wife. Most of the trolls were against the dress that Shami’s wife was wearing and asking the pacer himself to keep a ‘control’ over her. A post of him wishing happy new year also met with similar comments.

Shami is recovering from an injury that he sustained while playing for India against England in the recently concluded Test series and is hence not playing for the team in the ongoing ODI series. India is set to face England for the final One Day International on Sunday at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

