Mohammed Shami shares family pic after Sri Lanka Test series win

Mohammed Shami posted a picture alongside his wife Hasin Jahan and daughter Aaira after the conclusion of India’s Test series against Sri Lanka where the visitors blanked and thumped the islanders 3-0. It is India’s first ever away Test series whitewash. Next up on India’s agenda is the ODI series and a soltary T20I and Shami took it as a chance to wish the team luck for the limited over matches. “Goodmorning everyone Travel time to India goodluck team india upcoming series,” he wrote in his tweet.

India will play five ODIs and single T20 against Sri Lanka with the series beginning on August 20. Shami has been rested for the matches including Umesh Yadav. The spinners, too, have been given some time off with R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja both allowed to unwind after playing a long domestic Test season followed by the IPL, ICC Champions Trophy, tour of West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Shami played a key role in the third Test against Sri Lanka which India won by an innings and 171 runs. The seamer got the ball to move around beautifully to peg the host batsmen back from the word go and it allowed the other bowlers to run through the pack with Kuldeep Yadav picking up four wickets.

Skipper Virat Kohli extended his support towards Shami and applauded the bowler by calling him as one of the three best bowlers in the world. “I certainly rate Shami among the world’s top three fast bowlers for sure. Because of his wicket-taking ability and the kind of impact he has on games. When he makes up his mind to come out and give it his 120 percent, then he can bowl like this – 145, 140 clicks on a regular basis and troubling the batsmen.”

“It is not just reckless bowling. So he is a quality bowler. He has all the ingredients of becoming a consistent world-class bowler, provided the fitness factor can be maintained and hopefully he is not hampered with any more injuries.”

““He is a very valuable bowler for us and when he is on song, it’s delightful to watch. We all really enjoy standing on the field and watching him bowl like that. He is very special,” Kohli added.

