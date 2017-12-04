Pollution is a problem but probably we are used to it, says Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami also went on to say that the reason behind team India not facing any problems despite unhealthy conditions is probably because they are habituated with it. (Source: AP) Mohammed Shami also went on to say that the reason behind team India not facing any problems despite unhealthy conditions is probably because they are habituated with it. (Source: AP)

Indian seamer Mohammed Shami has refused to acknowledge that pollution levels at Feroz Shah Kotla were quite high as was claimed by the visitors. Refuting claims made by the Islanders, Shami also went on to say that the reason behind team India not facing any problems despite unhealthy conditions is probably because they are habituated with it. “Obviously this pollution is a problem but it wasn’t as much as it was being shown. It could be that we’re used to it,” Shami said during the post-match press conference. “It is possible that we’ve been bearing it for some time now. People are now used to bearing the problem.” However, he was quick to remind that pollution should be curbed. “We should reduce the things that creates pollution,” Shami added.

On the third day, the match once again began with hazy skies and foggy conditions. However, the visitors dug deep to arrest yet another batting collapse. The Indian bowlers also bowled their heart out but failed to reap the desired results in the morning session. Commenting on the nature of the wicket, Shami said, “We didn’t get the one we wanted but we got to practice well there. We could bowl long spell, our fitness was tested. As a fast bowler, we get to bowl less in India, in the last few years we are bowling more. The more we bowl, the more we improve.”

Meanwhile, the third day once again exposed team India’s folly at the slip cordon. However, Shami chose to overlook this aspect when he said, “It is a part of the game. We do get angry. We should ignore it and move on.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd