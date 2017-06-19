Mohammed Shami loses his cool when Pakistan fan mocks Team India with ‘baap kaun hai’ chants, watch video

Mohammad Shami lost his cool with a Pakistan fan. (Source: File) Mohammad Shami lost his cool with a Pakistan fan. (Source: File)

Pakistani fans, after their team’s demolition of India in the final of the Champions Trophy 2017, celebrated the victory by singing from the stands, while many took to the streets of London to celebrate. However, some fans drew the ire of the Indian team with their taunts from the stands of The Oval. Many Pakistani supporters mocked the Indian Captain Virat Kohli along with a few other players, who didn’t respond to the comments which were being passed by the Pakistani supporters.

One of the Pakistani supporter specially targeted the Indian Captain, Virat Kohli by passing a statement “Akad toot gai hai! akad toot gai hai teri Kohli saari haa, akad toot gai hai” (All your arrognace has been broken, Kohli) to which Kohli didn’t respond despite of hearing the whole comment.

But the Indian fast bowler, Mohammed Shami couldn’t control his temper after a Pakistani fan mocked the team by shouting “Baap Kon Hai” (Who’s your Father). Mohammed Shami, who was offended by the comment came down a few steps to confront the Pakistani fan. MS Dhoni, who was walking just behind the fast bowler, saw the entire matter and quickly took Shami away to avoid any incident.

Pakistan were imperious against India in the final of the Champions Trophy as they beat them by 180 runs. Their run in the tournament was similar to what they did in 1992 in which Pakistan lifted the trophy despite being entering as rank underdogs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd