Mohammed Shami likely to play for Bengal against Services

India speedster Mohammed Shami is all set to play for Bengal in their opening round Ranji Trophy encounter against Services, starting October 6.

By: PTI | Published:October 3, 2017 10:57 pm
Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Shami bowling, Mohammed Shami Bengal, Ranji Trophy, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Shami is expected to join Bengal practice on Wednesday. (Source: AP)
Shami, who was part of the Indian ODI team has not been picked for the three-match T20 series, which opened the window for him to represent his state side.

With wicketkeeper-batsman Shreevats Goswami picked for India A one dayers against New Zealand, Shami will be his direct replacement. With Wriddhiman Saha in the team, Bengal does not require a back-up keeper as of now.

“Since Shami has not played much cricket during the past three weeks save the lone ODI, he is fit and fresh. He is a certainty for the New Zealand ODIs but a couple of Ranji games will certainly give some much required game time,” a BCCI official privy to selection matters told PTI on Tuesday.

Shami is expected to join Bengal practice on Wednesday.

