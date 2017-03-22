Mohammed Shami joins Team India in Dharamsala; likely to play fourth Test

Mohammed Shami has reached Dharamsala with the Indian team. (Source: PTI) Mohammed Shami has reached Dharamsala with the Indian team. (Source: PTI)

India’s fast bowler Mohammed Shami has reached Dharamsala and the Bengal pace man confirmed this after he took to social media and uploaded a picture on his Instagram account. The picture was captioned, “Beautiful good morning in dharamshala”.

The fast bowler is likely to make a cut back in the Indian side as skipper Virat Kohli too gave hints for the same.

“We sent him to play, wanted to give him match practice. I’ve not spoken to selectors but all kinds of possibility are there approaching the next Test,” Kohli said.

Shami has been out of action after injuring his knee during the third Test against England in November, 2016. The right-arm quick bowler hasn’t had a great time both on and off the field. He was first ruled out of England series after sustaining the injury and later lost his father which was another major set back for the bowler.

He though, returned back to bowling in domestic arena in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Tamil Nadu for Bengal. Shami bagged a total of four wickets in the match at the cost of 26 runs in 8.2 overs. The Bengal bowler looked clinical with his bowling but his efforts weren’t enough to produce a win for his team in the ultimate title battle at the Ferozshah Kotla stadium.

Tamil Nadu riding on Dinesh Karthik’s aesthetic knock of 112 runs scored 217 runs before being bundled out. In reply, the Bengal batsmen were not able to apply themselves in a proper way as their innings were wrapped up for a total of 180 runs.

Though, Shami wasn’t able to guide his state team to the title win, his bowling abilities and his personal performance in the come back encounter would have certainly caught the eyes of everyone. He is now being expected to cement a place in the playing XI for the fourth and last clash against Australia.

The four-match Test series is leveled at 1-1 after three Test matches with one last game left to be played in Dharamasala.

