Mohammed Shami returns from injury to sweat it out at NCA, watch video

Mohammed Shami is undergoing rehab process at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. (Source: Reuters) Mohammed Shami is undergoing rehab process at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. (Source: Reuters)

India pacer, Mohammed Shami, recently took to social media to announce his return to the training grounds. Shami, who hasn’t played any cricket after injuring his knee during third Test against England in November, 2016, was seen bowling a couple of deliveries at the nets with a steady run-up.

Shami has had a difficult time on the cricketing pitch, as he has had to miss a number of international matches due to injuries. Off the field too he had to deal with the tragic demise of his father. However going by his recent post on Twitter, Shami looks set for a return to the field as he is seemingly feeling up to the mark at the moment. In his post he wrote, “Good session today. Feel comfortable”

Earlier, Shami had described `hard work` as his key to success and it appears that he is slowly but steadily sweating it out at the training grounds at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Good session today. Feel comfortable pic.twitter.com/2qiOjBS86c — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) 23 February 2017

Meanwhile, whether he will be available for the series against Australia is a matter of conjecture. The selectors are also tight-lipped over his availability for the series that began in Pune from Thursday. Of late, the selection committee and the team management have had been maintaining a policy that an injured cricketer must play domestic cricket before returning to the national team fold.

Shami wasn’t part of the East Zone squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and he hasn’t been included among the Bengal probables for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy.

