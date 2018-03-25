Mohammed Shami ‘not injured’ in road accident, says Dehradun police

Indian seamer Mohammed Shami is ‘not injured’ in a road accident on Sunday, Dehradun Police told The Indian Express. News agency ANI had previously reported that Shami was injured in a road accident while travelling from Dehradun to Delhi. Dilwar Singh, Station Officer of Dehradun’s Clement Town police station said the cricketer was not in the car at the time of the accident and is not injured. “According to the information we have received, Mohammed Shami has not been injured. Shami was leaving Dehradun in the morning and was part of a convoy where one of the cars met with an accident. However, our information says that Shami was not in that car.”
ANI had reported that the 28-year-old cricketer suffered head injuries and received stitches. The seamer was also reported to be resting in Dehradun after the incident.
The incident occurred just three days after the bowler was cleared of match-fixing charges by the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Shami was accused by his estranged wife Hasin Jahan of taking money from a Pakistan woman and being involved in match-fixing.
With Shami being cleared of the charges, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) offered a Grade ‘B’ annual retainership contract to the fast bowler, giving him a pocket sum of Rs 3 crore as his annual retainer fee. It also paved way for him to return to be part of the Delhi Daredevils in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League which is scheduled to start from April 7.
The nature of Shami’s injuries after the reported accident is unclear and it remains to be seen whether it will have any impact on his appearance in the IPL.
- Mar 25, 2018 at 11:26 amHasin Jahan is ready for her third marriage. She claims for marrying thrice as men do it in her religion. Hurray you win Hasin.Reply
- Mar 25, 2018 at 11:04 amMisfortunes do not come singly, poor fellow is struggling on many counts! Wish him speedy recovery!Reply