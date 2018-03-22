Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan: How the sordid saga unfolded

Mohammed Shami with wife Hasin Jahan. (Source: Shami Twitter) Mohammed Shami with wife Hasin Jahan. (Source: Shami Twitter)

Mohammed Shami’s life and career turned upside down in the last two weeks, ever since his wife Hasin Jahan made allegations of adultery, domestic violence, rape and match-fixing against the cricketer. Not only was an FIR lodged against him but even the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to withold Shami’s contract.

Here is a recap of the major developments that unfolded in the entire Mohammed Shami saga:

What is the case against Shami

Mohammed Shami with wife. (Source: File photo) Mohammed Shami with wife. (Source: File photo)

Hasin Jahan lodged a police complaint against Shami, accusing him of a series of allegations, including match-fixing, adultery and domestic violence after which the BCCI decided to withhold Shami’s contract. While the cricketer denied all the allegations, BCCI on Thursday cleared Shami of match-fixing charges leveled against him by Jahan, who claimed that the cricketer received money from a Pakistani woman.

Following a written complaint by Jahan, an FIR was lodged against Shami and his family members at Kolkata’s Jadavpur police station under Indian Penal Code sections 498A (cruelty to women by their husbands as well as relatives), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation. The charges of adultery and domestic violence are being investigated by the Kolkata Police.

What are the allegations made by Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan?

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan spoke to reporters in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan spoke to reporters in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Hasin Jahan shared screenshots of Shami’s conversations as well as telephone recordings, accusing Shami of having extra-marital affairs. She also accused Shami and his family of domestic violence, adding that they even tried to kill her.

She also alleged that Shami has relations with women from Bengaluru, Pune, Indore, Nagpur and claimed that the 28-year old went to meet a woman in Dubai after the South Africa tour. Calling him a flirt, Jahan claimed that Shami wanted to marry a Bollywood actress like Virat Kohli did.

Mohammed Shami with his wife and daughter during happier times. (Source: Twitter) Mohammed Shami with his wife and daughter during happier times. (Source: Twitter)

In another press conference, Jahan said that Shami once pushed her into a room with his brother and wanted her to have physical relations with him. She went on to say that Shami would have fled to UP and divorced her had she not caught hold of the mobile phone as proof against him. Jahan also claimed that her husband was introduced to girls by a London-based businessman.

She had also alleged that Shami had taken money from Pakistani woman Alishba on the insistence of Mohammad Bhai for match-fixing.

What happened in the aftermath of the allegations?

Shami was investigated on allegations made by his wife. (Source: PTI) Shami was investigated on allegations made by his wife. (Source: PTI)

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) had asked its Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) led by Neeraj Kumar to investigate the allegations made by Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan that the pacer took money from a Pakistani girl named ‘Alishba’. They later gave him a clean chit.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police are probing the case of alleged domestic violence, rape and adultery. BCCI also informed the Kolkata police that Shami did visit Dubai for two days in February.

What has Shami said through all this?

Mohammed Shami claimed innocence. Mohammed Shami claimed innocence.

Calling her evil, Shami said that he would also take legal action against her. “I will also take legal action against her. Me and my family always wanted to stay with her. I have always loved her. You have seen that how happy we were in the interview. But I feel she is planning something evil,” said Shami.

While Shami said that he was taken aback by wife’s allegations; he also said that he would continue to protect her and their daughter Aairah. He then demanded a thorough investigation into the matter. He, however, came out later in the day saying that patching up with his wife will be good for both of them and their daughter.

Rejecting all allegations of match-fixing, Shami said that there is no evidence against him. He said, “I can die for the country but never betray.” Shami went on to say that his only crime is being Hasin’s husband.

What has BCCI/CoA’s stance been on Shami?

Mohammed Shami’s contract was withheld by BCCI (Source: AP) Mohammed Shami’s contract was withheld by BCCI (Source: AP)

The BCCI had decided to withhold Shami’s contract citing disciplinary grounds after his wife made a series of allegations that also involved match-fixing. The BCCI top brass maintained that they will not sit in judgement about Shami’s personal life. The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) asked its Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) led by Neeraj Kumar to investigate the allegations.

On Thursday, Shami was given a clean chit by BCCI. He has been given a Grade ‘B’ annual contract, which will make him richer by Rs 3 crore.

How will this affect Shami’s upcoming season in IPL?

Mohammed Shami with his wife Hasin Jahan and daughter. Mohammed Shami with his wife Hasin Jahan and daughter.

After exclusion from BCCI’s contract, Shami’s IPL team Delhi Daredevils decided to take BCCI’s review before allowing Shami to play in the upcoming edition of the league. This will, however, have no affect on his appearance in IPL 2018 as he has been cleared for participatin in the tournament that begins on April 7.

Delhi Daredevils CEO Hemant Dua said, “I have just received the confirmation from the BCCI that Shami has been absolved of all charges related to corruption allegations. It’s a welcome news for the franchise and we are happy to have him back. We expect him to join the camp from the very first day.”

“When it came to corruption charges, we never had an iota of doubt that Shami is innocent. He is an honest cricketer and would have never done any such thing. We even spoke to Shami during this period. But we also have to follow the instructions of BCCI. It was only fair that the matter was investigated and he has come out clean,” Dua added.

