Mohammed Shami cleared of match fixing charges by BCCI, can play IPL

Mohammed Shami can be part of Delhi Daredevils team in forthcoming IPL. (Source: AP) Mohammed Shami can be part of Delhi Daredevils team in forthcoming IPL. (Source: AP)

India seamer Mohammed Shami has been cleared of match-fixing charges by the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). ACU Chief Neeraj Kumar submitted his confidential report to the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA). Based on the conclusions in the said report, the CoA has stated that no further actions under the BCCI anti-corruption code are warranted in the matter. The BCCI will also offer a Grade ‘B’ annual retainership contract to the Indian fast bowler which will see him pocket a sum of 3 crores as his annual retainer fee.

This development comes as a major relief for Shami who had been accused by his wife, Hasin Jahan of taking money from a Pakistani woman and subsequently being involved in match-fixing. Jahan had also accused Shami of domestic violence and lodged a police complaint against him. Shami had refuted all the allegations leveled against him.

Earlier, on March 7, Hasin Jahan took to social media alleging that Shami was involved in extra-marital affairs. Later she went on to claim that Shami also had relations with Pakistani women and accused him of taking money from them and being involved in match-fixing. As a result, the BCCI excluded Shami’s name from the list of player contracts. The COA had then given a seven-day deadline to ACU to submit the report on the issue. Throughout the entire saga, Mohammad Shami claimed innocence.

