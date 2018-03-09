Adultery, domestic abuse claims against me a conspiracy, says Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami was not included in the list of BCCI’s contracted players. (Source: PTI) Mohammed Shami was not included in the list of BCCI’s contracted players. (Source: PTI)

India cricketer Mohammed Shami has defended himself amid claims by his wife Hasin Jahan of adultery, torture and threats of being killed for over two years. On Thursday she lodged a police complaint against him and his family members at a Kolkata police station. After the written complaint, an FIR was registered on Friday against Shami on charges of IPC Section 498A – cruelty to a woman by her husband or his relatives, Section 307 – attempt to murder, Section 323 – punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 376 – rape, Section 506 – criminal intimidation, Section 328 and Section 34. She had earlier posted screenshots of alleged conversations between Shami and multiple women. Jahan had also shared some photos of the bowler as “evidence” to support her allegations.

“All these accusations made against me are baseless. They have no meaning. She said that this has been happening since five years, the fact is that we have been married just for four years,” Shami said to news agency ANI. “If this (the abuse) has been happening since five years then why did it come out now’ Why did it take five years for it to come out’ According to me, this is a well thought out conspiracy against me. I want to remain just as normal as you’ve always seen me. On Holi and every other festival, I’ve been with my family. Spent time with my daughter and wife. Even after my wife was trolled so much in the past I stood by her. And I would like to stand by her today as well,” he added.

Shami further claimed that the number from which the alleged messages originated didn’t belong to him. “See, neither is that my mobile, nor is that my number, nor is that my chat. So I can never accept something I’ve never done,” said India’s seam bowler. “Everyone knows the relationship I’ve shared with my family, how happy I was. And it’s not as if I’m the only one who knows how my relationship with my wife is, even in South Africa she demanded to go shopping and I took her even though I was with the selectors at that time. Everything was fine. Even after returning we went shopping, we bought jewellery. We celebrated Holi. I don’t know what has happened suddenly. I’ll let you all know as soon as I find out.”

‘Conspiracy to spoil my game’

Shami has reportedly faced the brunt of the controversy. His name was ommitted from the BCCI central contract list with sources suggesting that the board is keeping an eye on the allegations and the case before taking the next step. His name can be added at a later stage. Shami, on his end, has stated that it is a conspiracy against him.

“All allegations are baseless, it does not have any meaning. Cannot say anything about the case till the time I get to know everything. There is some conspiracy behind this, it may be a conspiracy to spoil my game. I tried to contact Hasin but she did not pick up my phone but will meet her soon. The way I am, will stay with her like that forever. I contacted my father in law, he spoke to me very nicely and I think the things will sort out soon,” he said.

