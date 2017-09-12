Mohammed Amir blessed with baby girl

Mohammed Amir with his wife and new-born. (Source: Twitter) Mohammed Amir with his wife and new-born. (Source: Twitter)

Mohammed Amir has more than one reason to celebrate as Pakistan welcomes International Cricket back in the country. On Tuesday, Amir annouced the birth of a baby girl through a Facebook post on Tuesday saying, “Shukar Allhumdulilah blessed with the Rehmat of Allah! Mashallah.”

It was announced on Monday by captain Sarfraz Ahmed that Amir will not be participating in the three-match Twenty20 series in Lahore as he and his wife were expecting their first child. He has been replaecd by Sohail Khan. “There is no change of plan as we had already named a 16-man squad with Sohail Khan as an extra bowler with Amir expecting his first baby,” Sarfraz said. “Unfortunately he isn’t available, but we have full options available.”

Amir has never played an international match in Pakistan, despite debuting in 2009. The news of the fast bowler’s wife expecting broke out earlier this month, ahead of Independence Cup. The left-arm pacer has been living in England where he was participating in county cricket.

Pakistan plays World XI, led by South Africa’s Faf du Plessis, that comprises of three players from Australia, two from West Indies and one each from Bangladesh, England, Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

After the first T20I on Tuesday, the second and third T20Is will be played on September 13 and 15 respectively.

