Mohammad Shami is the best bowler in the Indian team, says Pakistan batsman Shoaib Malik

Pakistan batsman Shoaib Malik said in an interaction with fans online that he feels Mohammad Shami is the best bowler in the Indian cricket team. Pakistan play India in their opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy on June 4.

“The best bowler in the Indian team is Mohammad Shami,” said Malik, “Not becuase he is Muslim. I have seen his bowling and played against him also. For me I find him tough.” Malik also said that he is friends with everyone in the Indian team as they are from same batch and because he has played against them a number of times. “I am very good friends with the whole Indian cricket team because we are all from the same batch and we have played a lot against each other,” he said.

Both India and Pakistan play two warm-up matches before facing each other in their opening matches. While India play New Zealand and Bangladesh on May 28 and May 30 respectively, Pakistan’s first warm-up match is against Bangladesh on May 27. They will then play Australia in Birmingham on May 29.

Shoaib Malik is the senior-most member of the current Pakistan squad that is led by Sarfraz Ahmed in the Champions Trophy. He said that, being the oldest team member, he misses former batsman Mohammad Yousuf the most in the team. “I miss the most Mohammad Yousuf,” he said, “I learnt a lot from him, how to play and make an innings. And so he is the one whom I always miss.”

The Champions Trophy begins on June with hosts England taking on Bangaldesh at the Kennington Oval in London.

