Mohammad Shahzad returns to Afghanistan squad after serving 12-month ban

After serving a 12-month suspension for violating ICC’s anti-doping rule, Afghanistan opener Mohammad Shahzad will be eligible to play for his country in the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Zimbabwe. The series, which will be held in Sharjah, will witness the return of the 31-year-old aggressive batsmen who was earlier suspended after traces of a banned substance (Clenbutrol) were found in his body.

“The sample analysed at the WADA-accredited laboratory in Salt Lake City, was found to contain the presence of Clenbuterol, a prohibited substance,” the ICC had said in a statement.

Later on, Shahzad pleaded guilty and stated that he had taken the substance unintentionally to reduce his weight. Convinced by his claim, the ICC backdated his suspension date to the day of his sample collection.

Mohammad Shahzad is one of the most experienced Afghan players and has played 59 One-Day Internationals and 57 T20Is,.Incidentally, he is also the fourth highest run-maker in T20 Internationals.

ODI squad: Asghar Stanikzai(c), Mohammad Shahzad, Javed Ahmadi, Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Nasir Jamal, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Dawlat Zadran and Shapoor Zadran

T20I squad: Asghar Stanikzai (c), Mohammad Shahzad, Usman Ghani, Karim Sadiq, Najibullah Zadran, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Samiullah Shinwari, Aftab Alam, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Hamid Hassan and Shapoor Zadran

