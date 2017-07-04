Mohammad Kaif wishes MS Dhoni and Sakshi on their seventh wedding anniversary; see pic

MS Dhoni and Sakshi celebrate 7 years of togetherness. MS Dhoni and Sakshi celebrate 7 years of togetherness.

Former India captain MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi celebrated seven years of their marriage on Tuesday. The two tied the knot back in 2010 on July 4. Former UP player Mohammad Kaif took to social and posted a photo of him with Sakshi and MS on Instagram that said, “A very happy wedding anniversary to #mahi and #sakshi dhoni .”

Dhoni is presently the part of Indian team that is taking on West Indies in an away series. Virat Kohli-led side lost the last fourth match of the series but are still in lead by 2-1. Dhoni’s wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva too are in the Carribean islands.

Earlier, members of the team were invited to a team dinner by out-of-favour former-West Indies captain Dwayne Bravo. Sakshi even spent some time with Bravo and Shikhar Dhawan’s kids, with a caption saying,”My two boys !!! #dhawanjr #bravojr!” as both Bravo Jr. and Zoravar were all smiles while she has been posting pictures of Ziva regularly from this trip.

India went into the series after losing the Champions Trophy 2017 final at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan while West Indies drew level their three-match bilateral series against Afghanistan 1-1.

Despite losing the fourth match of the series, India would still be eyeing to win the series against Jason Holder’s troops.

