Matthew Hayden wishes Mohammad Kaif on his birthday, says sorry for terrifying him at bat pad

Mohammad Kaif turned 37 on Friday. (Source: Express archive) Mohammad Kaif turned 37 on Friday. (Source: Express archive)

As former Indian cricketer and middle-order batsman, Mohammad Kaif turned 37 on Friday, the sports fraternity wished him overwhelmingly and recalled his achievements on his big day. Remembering his achievements on the field Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag and Matthew Hayden were among those who wished him on social media. Kaif, who was one of the finest Indian fielders, was recently associated with IPL where he was appointed as the fielding coach of Gujarat Lions.

Raina’s wish, in particular, was sweet where he recollected his time with Kaif during the yesteryears.”You made me believe fielding can change the course of the match and fielding has now been redefined in cricket because of people like you! Fondly remember our hostel days where we showed runs saved were as important as runs scored,” he wrote on Twitter. Matthew Hayden, on the other hand was at his witty best where he wrote, “Happy Birthday @MohammadKaif I’m sorry for terrifying you at bat-pad for all@those years😂🏏 Have a wonderful year full happiness and joy!!!”

Happy birthday @MohammadKaif

You made me believe fielding can change the course of the match and fielding has now been redefined in cricket because of people like you!

Fondly remember our hostel days where we showed runs saved were as important as runs scored.✌️😘👌💪 pic.twitter.com/HtiOoi1gbF — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) 1 December 2017

Happy Birthday @MohammadKaif . May you maintain good health and wealth in the years to come. pic.twitter.com/CZ9SXnHED0 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 1 December 2017

Happy birthday brother @mohammadkaif, always fondly remember the thrilling times we had on and off the field together! Have a wonderful year ahead. pic.twitter.com/4LD665YHrU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 1 December 2017

He played 13 Tests and 125 ODIs for India, scoring 3,377 runs, and was the captain of their #U19CWC winning side in 2000 – Happy Birthday @MohammadKaif! pic.twitter.com/cJitqVvh3l — ICC (@ICC) 1 December 2017

Happy Birthday @MohammadKaif I’m sorry for terrifying you at bat pad for all@those years😂🏏 Have a wonderful year full happiness and joy!!! — Matthew Hayden AM (@HaydosTweets) 1 December 2017

Kaif played a total of 125 ODIs for India where he took 55 catches and scored 3377 runs. He also played 13 Tests. Earlier, Mohammad Kaif had shown the interest of becoming India’s fielding coach.

