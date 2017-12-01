Top Stories
  • Matthew Hayden wishes Mohammad Kaif on his birthday, says sorry for terrifying him at bat pad

Mohammad Kaif played a total of 125 ODIs for India where he took 55 catches and scored 3377 runs.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: December 1, 2017 3:19 pm
Mohammad Kaif turned 37 on Friday. (Source: Express archive)
As former Indian cricketer and middle-order batsman, Mohammad Kaif turned 37 on Friday, the sports fraternity wished him overwhelmingly and recalled his achievements on his big day. Remembering his achievements on the field Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag and Matthew Hayden were among those who wished him on social media. Kaif, who was one of the finest Indian fielders, was recently associated with IPL where he was appointed as the fielding coach of Gujarat Lions.

Raina’s wish, in particular, was sweet where he recollected his time with Kaif during the yesteryears.”You made me believe fielding can change the course of the match and fielding has now been redefined in cricket because of people like you! Fondly remember our hostel days where we showed runs saved were as important as runs scored,” he wrote on Twitter. Matthew Hayden, on the other hand was at his witty best where he wrote,  “Happy Birthday @MohammadKaif I’m sorry for terrifying you at bat-pad for all@those years😂🏏 Have a wonderful year full happiness and joy!!!”

Kaif played a total of 125 ODIs for India where he took 55 catches and scored 3377 runs. He also played 13 Tests. Earlier, Mohammad Kaif had shown the interest of becoming India’s fielding coach.

