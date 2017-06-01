Mohammad Kaif expresses interest in becoming India’s fielding coach

Mohammad was recently associated with Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Lions as fielding coach. (Source: Express Archive) Mohammad was recently associated with Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Lions as fielding coach. (Source: Express Archive)

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has shown interest of becoming India’s fielding coach. Kaif who was answering questions from his fans on social media site Twitter told that he would love to contribute in this capacity.

The fan asked Kaif, “@MohammadKaif Why can’t you be the fielding coach of the team? Any plans to do that? #AskKaif”.

On this the right-handed player replied, “Would be wonderful to be able to contribute in this capacity.”

Kaif was one of the finest fielders in the Indian side during his days. He was recently associated with Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Lions as fielding coach. Kaif played a total of 125 ODIs for India where he took 55 catches while played 13 Tests and grabbed 14 catches in the longest format.

Presently, R Sridhar is the fielding coach of Indian side. Other then him, the coaching staff of Indian cricket team consists of Anil Kumble and Sanjay Bangar.

Presently, the Indian cricket team is playing the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. They have gone into the tournament as the defending champions as they won the last edition in 2013 after defeating England in the final.

They will begin the Champions Trophy campaign from June 4 against arch rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston, Birmingham

