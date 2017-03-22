Mohammad Kaif conveys his wishes to UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Mohammad Kaif stated that instead of speculating everyone should wish the newly formed govts. (Source: File) Mohammad Kaif stated that instead of speculating everyone should wish the newly formed govts. (Source: File)

Indian cricketer and captain of Chattisgarh cricket team Mohammad Kaif has welcomed the appointment of Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minister of UP.

Kaif hails from the city of Allahabad and he conveyed his wishes to the new appointed Chief Minster on social media where he wrote, “I convey my best wishes to @yogi_adityanath ji for taking UP on the path of development and ensuring a great future for the people of UP 2/2.”

In another message he wrote, “Everyone has an opinion,but rather than speculating,the best we should do is wish the newly formed govts. good luck for India’s progress 1/2”

Yogi Adityanath took over as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on March 19 after winning the polls on a BJP ticket. After his swearing in ceremony he became the 21st Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. The newly appointed Chief Minster has been a controversial figure in the past but now he is keen on shedding his past image and work towards the goal of development.

It may be recalled here that Kaif had fought the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 representing the Congress. The contest was won by BJP’s Keshav Prasad Maurya who polled 503,564 votes. Kaif finished fourth with 58,127 votes.

