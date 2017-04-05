Mohammad Kaif blessed with baby girl; see pic

Mohammad Kaif is now Gujarat Lions’ assistant coach. (Source: PTI) Mohammad Kaif is now Gujarat Lions’ assistant coach. (Source: PTI)

Gujarat Lions’ assistant coach Mohammad Kaif and his wife Pooja were blessed with a baby girl and the right-hand batsman confirmed the news on social media.

Kaif took to Twitter and tweeted, “What a feeling ! Holding my little bundle of joy .Thank you everyone for your wonderful wishes and prayers 🙏🏻”.

What a feeling ! Holding my little bundle of joy .Thank you everyone for your wonderful wishes and prayers 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/7vdSGtNCSG — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 5 April 2017

Former Indian players Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble also wished Kaif on Twitter on the birth of his daughter. Sachin tweeted, “Many congratulations to Pooja and you @MohammadKaif… loads of love and blessings to the baby girl” while Kumble said, “Congratulations to @MohammadKaif and Pooja on becoming parents to a beautiful baby girl. Wish you all a healthy and happy life”.

Many congratulations to Pooja and you @MohammadKaif… loads of love and blessings to the baby girl. — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 4 April 2017

Congratulations to @MohammadKaif and Pooja on becoming parents to a beautiful baby girl. Wish you all a healthy and happy life. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) 4 April 2017

Earlier, Kaif was appointed as deputy to former Australian cricketer and current Gujarat Lions coach Brad Hodge for the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League. While the Lions were the table toppers in IPL 2016, Kaif last made an IPL appearance in 2012 season. He has been a part of three different IPL franchise teams as a player, Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Gujarat begin their campaign against the former champions Kolkata Knight Riders on April 7 while play defending champion Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 9.

