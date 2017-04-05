Latest News

Mohammad Kaif blessed with baby girl; see pic

Mohammad Kaif and wife Pooja were blessed with a baby girl. Kaif is currently with the Gujarat Lions as assistant coach.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 5, 2017 5:27 pm
Mohammad Kaif, Mohammad Kaif news, Mohammad Kaif daughter, Mohammad Kaif wife, Mohammad Kaif daughter picture, Mohammad Kaif Gujarat Lions, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express Mohammad Kaif is now Gujarat Lions’ assistant coach. (Source: PTI)

Gujarat Lions’ assistant coach Mohammad Kaif and his wife Pooja were blessed with a baby girl and the right-hand batsman confirmed the news on social media.

Kaif took to Twitter and tweeted, “What a feeling ! Holding my little bundle of joy .Thank you everyone for your wonderful wishes and prayers 🙏🏻”.

 

Former Indian players Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble also wished Kaif on Twitter on the birth of his daughter. Sachin tweeted, “Many congratulations to Pooja and you @MohammadKaif… loads of love and blessings to the baby girl” while Kumble said, “Congratulations to @MohammadKaif and Pooja on becoming parents to a beautiful baby girl. Wish you all a healthy and happy life”.

 

Earlier, Kaif was appointed as deputy to former Australian cricketer and current Gujarat Lions coach Brad Hodge for the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League. While the Lions were the table toppers in IPL 2016, Kaif last made an IPL appearance in 2012 season. He has been a part of three different IPL franchise teams as a player, Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Gujarat begin their campaign against the former champions Kolkata Knight Riders on April 7 while play defending champion Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 9.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

30th march will be remembered as world apology day 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

1st T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 5, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

2nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 6, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Mumbai Indians

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

3rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 7, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

4th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

5th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru