Mohammad Irfan flies back home after mother’s demise

Pakistan fast bowlers Mohammad Irfan will miss at lease the initial part of the one-day international series against Australia following the death of his mother. He was set to return to the ODI step after being out for more four months.

The last time Irfan turned up for Pakistan in an ODI was back in September last year, when he played against England in Headingly. He only five over in that match as he had picked up cramps and did not bowl later.

Irfan was not picked for the West Indies in the UAE and later for Pakistan’s tour to New Zealand even after working on his fitness.

The first of the five one-day internationals against Australia begin on Friday in Brisbane and Irfan was hoping to make a comeback in that match. He was one of the five fast bowlers that Pakistan had picked for this tour.

Pakistan in yet to announce any replacement for Irfan, leaving only four pacers in the squad now. These are Mohammed Amir, Wahab Riaz, Rahat Ali and Hasan Ali. The first two were also part of the Test series in which Australia blanked Pakistan 3-0.

Pakistan squad after Irfan’s departure

Azhar Ali (c), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asad Shafiq, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez

