Mohammad Hafeez undergoes bowling action test in England

The experienced all-rounder, Mohammad Hafeez has undergone a biomechanics bowling test in England and will know in two weeks time whether he can continue to bowl in international cricket or faces another ban.

The 37-year-old Pakistan spinner was reported again for a suspect bowling action during the recent one-day series with Sri Lanka in the UAE.

It is the third time in his international career that his bowling action has been reported to the ICC by match officials.

The former Pakistan captain, in fact, had only resumed bowling again last December after completing a 12-month ban and getting his action cleared in Brisbane.

The ICC had banned Hafeez for a year from bowling in July, 2015 and before that also in December, 2014.

“Hafeez has undergone his latest bowling test at the Loughborough University biomechanics lab under the supervision of experts. He will know the results of the test in two weeks time. Until that time he can’t bowl now,” a board official said.

Hafeez told the Pakistani media that he had worked extensively on his bowling action after his ban in 2015.

“I am confident of clearing this test as it went well and I bowled four overs. I am sure I will be cleared to bowl again in international cricket. I myself want to contribute as an allrounder to the Pakistan team,” Hafeez said.

He insisted that since modifying his bowling action he had made it a point to not try any new deliveries or change his action.

