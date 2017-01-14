Mohammad Hafeez to lead Pakistan in second ODI

Mohammad Hafeez was not even selected in the original squad announced for the ODI series in Australia. Mohammad Hafeez was not even selected in the original squad announced for the ODI series in Australia.

Pakistan’s experienced allrounder Mohammad Hafeez will lead the national side in the second One-day International against Australia after regular captain Azhar Ali was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement that Hafeez will be leading in the second ODI as Azhar had sustained the injury while batting in the first match that Pakistan lost by 92 runs.

Ironically, Hafeez, who has led Pakistan in T20 internationals before stepping down following the World T20 in 2014, was not even selected in the original squad announced for the One-day series in Australia.

He was sent to Australia last week on the request of the team management.

The selectors had constantly ignored the experienced batsman since he returned from England in August during the ODI series with a fitness problem.

The PCB said that based on clinical assessment Azhar would recover quickly and would be able to play in the matches in Sydney and Adelaide.

Apparently, Hafeez could also lead the team in the third ODI.