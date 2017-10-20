Mohammad Hafeez reported for suspect bowling action, again

Mohammad Hafeez’s action has previously been deemed illegal by ICC in 2014 and 2015. (File photo) Mohammad Hafeez’s action has previously been deemed illegal by ICC in 2014 and 2015. (File photo)

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been reported for a suspect bowling action – the third time in his international career – during the third One-Day International against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi, the ICC said on Thursday. Hafeez had already been reported twice for illegal action and was suspended both times.

Hafeez was first suspended from bowling in December 2014. The match officials’ report, which was handed over to the Pakistan team management, cited concerns about the legality of the 37-year-old’s bowling action, after Wednesday’s ODI.

“Hafeez’s bowling action will now be scrutinised further under the ICC illegal bowling regulations. He is required to undergo testing within 14 days, and, during this period, Hafeez is permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results of the assessments are known,” the ICC said in a statement.

Post his first suspension, Hafeez was allowed to resume bowling in April 2015 after an independent reassessment of his tests found his action to be legal. He was suspended for a second time after an independent assessment revealed that he had an illegal bowling action after being reported in the Galle Test against Pakistan in June 2015.

With his second suspension coming within 24 months of the first, he was banned from bowling in international cricket for 12 months from July 2015.

In November 2016, the off-spinner underwent a reassessment of his action at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane and was allowed to resume bowling after his action was cleared.

Hafeez bowled eight overs for 39 runs, taking one wicket in a match, which Pakistan won by seven wickets to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five match series.

