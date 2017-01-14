Mohammad Azharuddin’s nomination for HCA President rejected

Mohammad Azharuddin has vowed to bring up more Hyderabad players into the Indian team. (Source: File) Mohammad Azharuddin has vowed to bring up more Hyderabad players into the Indian team. (Source: File)

Mohammad Azharuddin’s nomination for the post of Hyderabad Cricket Association president has been rejected. It was reported earlier that the former Indian captain had filed for contesting for the post but questions marks remained over his eligibility.

Azharuddin on his part said that he was sad that the nomination had been rejected. “I have been cleared by the court from all charges,” he said

Mohammad Azharuddin had been given a life ban from cricketing activity following his implication in the 2000 match fixing scandal. He needed clearance from the BCCI, clarifying whether his life ban had been lifted. According to former HCA president Arshad Ayub, he also doesn’t fulfil the eligibility criteria to contest for the post of president as per the state association constitution.

“Yes, Azhar has filed his nomination before the returning officer but the HCA hasn’t received any confirmation from the BCCI, saying that his life ban is lifted,” said Ayub after Azharuddin had filed the nomination, “I think he needs the BCCI clearance for his nomination to be accepted. Also, a by-law of the HCA constitution says that to contest for the post of president, one has to serve at least one term as an executive council member and another term as an office-bearer. Azhar doesn’t fulfil that as well,” Ayub, who had to step down from the post of the HCA president following the Supreme Court’s January 2 and 3 orders.

