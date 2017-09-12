Mohammad Azharuddin wants R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja to play against Australia

R Ashwin is not part of the India squad for first three ODIs against Australia. R Ashwin is not part of the India squad for first three ODIs against Australia.

India should use their best spinners when playing against a team like Austalia as the wickets at home are going to suit the spinners and they should be used, former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin has said about R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja — the spinners who were “rested” for the upcoming Austalia series. He added that resting them against Sri Lanka was fine.

“I can understand if both Ashwin and Jadeja are rested for the Sri Lankan series. But when India are playing against a team like Australia, your best spinners should be used. After all, you are playing at home and on wickets that suit them. They should have been given a chance to play the Australian series,” Azhar told TOI.

Ashwin is currently playing the County Championships in England but Azhar said that if he was the captain of Indian side he would have liked Ashwin to be part of the team for Australia series.

“It’s good that Ashwin is playing in the County championship. The County stint will do a world of good to his confidence. But if I were a captain, I would definitely make Ashwin and Jadeja play in the Australia series at home,” he said.

India picked the squad for the first three one-day internationals of the five-match series against Australia which begins in Chennai on September 17. Both Ashwin and Jadeja were missing from the squad and BCCI said that they were given “extended rest.”

