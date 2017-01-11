Mohammad Azharuddin throws hat in HCA ring

Mohammad Azharuddin Mohammad Azharuddin

Mohammad Azharuddin has filed his nomination for the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president’s post, but question mark remains over his eligibility to contest the election, likely to be held on January 17. That the former India captain, who played 99 Tests, would throw his hat into the ring was first reported by this paper. Azhar needs clearance from the BCCI, clarifying whether his life ban has been lifted. According to former HCA president Arshad Ayub, he also doesn’t fulfil the eligibility criteria to contest for the post of president as per the state association constitution.

“Yes, Azhar has filed his nomination before the returning officer but the HCA hasn’t received any confirmation from the BCCI, saying that his life ban is lifted. I think he needs the BCCI clearance for his nomination to be accepted. Also, a by-law of the HCA constitution says that to contest for the post of president, one has to serve at least one term as an executive council member and another term as an office-bearer. Azhar doesn’t fulfil that as well,” Ayub, who had to step down from the post of the HCA president following the Supreme Court’s January 2 and 3 orders, told The Indian Express.

HCA secretary John Manoj concurred. “It’s only for the returning officer, who has taken his application, to decide.”

The BCCI had banned Azhar for life in 2000 for his alleged involvement in match-fixing. In 2012, however, the Andhra Pradesh High Court struck down the ban. “Yes, I will be contesting for the president’s post. It was going through my mind for quite some time now. And I have decided to contest. Ladenge toh president ke liye he ladenge, dekho aage sab kaisa jaata hai,” Azhar had said last month, speaking to The Indian Express.