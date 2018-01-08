Mohammad Azharuddin slams HCA after being denied entry into SGM

While appointing the selectors, HCA ignored the Lodha panel recommendations, Mohammad Azharuddin had alleged. (Source: File) While appointing the selectors, HCA ignored the Lodha panel recommendations, Mohammad Azharuddin had alleged. (Source: File)

Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin slammed the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) after it barred him from attending the Special General Meeting (SGM) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. High drama ensued during the conference as Azhar alleged that he was insulted after being made to wait for an hour. Confusion reigned over the meet after a few members of the HCA also protested against president Dr G Vivekanand’s decision to bar Azhar from the meeting. Later, on the insistence of Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao, Azhar was finally allowed to enter the meeting.

“When there was a ban, I did not enter HCA and since BCCI has cleared me, you cannot stop me from attending the meeting,” a furious Azhar said.

“Everything in HCA has become undemocratic. We are making efforts to clean up the mess. Many leagues are stopped abruptly without reason,” Azhar said before adding, “No one can question my loyalty to Hyderabad and to HCA. I am here to give back something to the game. I don’t want players to suffer. I am thankful to all members who helped me attend the meeting after I was prevented from doing so initially.”

“I was made to wait for an hour and wasn’t allowed to attend the meeting. I captained India for 10 years for god’s sake. I will solve your problems, that’s why I have come here,” the 54-year-old further added.

Questioning the authenticity of the meeting, a fiery Azharuddin went on to say,”This is an illegal body with the president himself facing a conflict of interest by being Advisor to the State Government. The irony is that this is the fourth meeting being convened by the ruling group to implement the Justice Lodha Committee recommendations.”

“I wonder according to which Lodha guidelines the office-bearers are still in power. The image of the HCA itself has taken a beating. Cricket is different from politics and it’s the cricketers who are suffering the most. My fight is not against any individual, but against the system riddled with flaws,” Azharuddin said.

