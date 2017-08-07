Latest News

Mohammad Azharuddin pending dues to be discussed at CoA meeting

Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin's long standing dues will come up for discussion when the Committee of Administrators (CoA) meet the BCCI office-bearers in the capital on Wednesday.

Published:August 7, 2017 10:14 pm
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Azharuddin India, COA, BCCI, sports news, cricket, Indian Express The official claimed that Azharuddin is not under any sanctions from the BCCI and that’s the reason why all his dues should be cleared. (Source: Express Archive)
It is learnt that Azharuddin has informed the COA that the Andhra High Court in its judgement five years back had absolved him of all charges and also enquired about the status of his dues, which may be upto a few crores.

“Yes, Azharuddin’s issue will be discussed at the COA meeting. Right now, there is no ban on Azharuddin and he has been attending BCCI function. He has last played for India in 2000. For 17 years, he has not received the pension and also his one-time ex-gratia payment has been withheld. The CoA will be taking a call in this regard,” a senior BCCI official, who can’t be officially quoted, told PTI on Monday.

The official claimed that Azharuddin is not under any sanctions from the BCCI and that’s the reason why all his dues should be cleared.

  1. No Comments.
