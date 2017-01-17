Mohammad Azharuddin moves Court against Hyderabad Cricket Association

Mohammad Azharuddin captained India in 47 Tests and 174 one-day internationals. (Source: Express File) Mohammad Azharuddin captained India in 47 Tests and 174 one-day internationals. (Source: Express File)

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin filed a plea in Hyderabad High Court after Hyderabad Cricket Association rejected his nomination for the post of president in HCA.

Azharuddin’s application was rejected by returning officer K Rajiv Reddy who was not sure whether the BCCI has lifted the ban on him for alleged match-fixing and whether he is a HCA voter or not.

His nomination was rejected with question marks over his eligibility for the post after he was banned by the cricket governing body for his involvement in the match-fixing scandal that rocked Indian cricket in 2000.

Azharuddin had filed his nomination for the president’s post of Hyderabad Cricket Association after the former president Arshad Ayub had stepped down following Supreme Court appointed Lodha Panel’s recommendations.

Azhar led India in three successive World Cups (1992, 1996, 1999).

He needed clearance from the BCCI, clarifying whether his life ban had been lifted. According to former HCA president Ayub, he also doesn’t fulfill the eligibility criteria to contest for the post of president as per the state association constitution.

He led India in 47 Tests and 174 one-day internationals and went on to win 14 Test matches and 90 ODIs.

Azhar scored 6215 runs in the longer format with 22 centuries and 21 half-centuries while in 334 ODI matches he scored 9378 runs which included seven hundred and 58 fifties.