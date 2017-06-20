Mohammad Amir wanted to do something exceptional for Pakistan to make up for his wrong doing, says brother

Mohammad Amir picked up three wickets in the Champions Trophy final. Mohammad Amir picked up three wickets in the Champions Trophy final.

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir was instrumental in securing the maiden Champions Trophy title for his side courtesy of a brilliant bowling performance. After his phenomenal bowling performance his brothers, Naveed and Ejaz lauded his efforts and said that Amir’s brilliant new ball spell has eased a big burden off them.

In an interview to PTI Naveed said, “Our family village, Changa Bungial is near Gujjar Khan near Rawalpindi and after the spot-fixing scandal happened, we were so ashamed and felt bad about facing people. Our family has now settled in Defence Lahore but our roots remain in our village and now when we go there we can proudly look up to our people again.”

“Amir, since completing his punishment, wanted to do something exceptional for Pakistan to make up for his wrongdoing and I think he managed that on Sunday,” he added.

He further said, "Everyone is calling us from our village and congratulating us on Aamir's performance in the final," he said.

Recalling the days after the spot-fixing scandal broke out Naveed said, “It was a terrible time for us. Our father was very upset but we all realized that he was just a kid at 18 and had made a mistake and we needed to support him”.

Acknowledging the efforts of Shoaib Malik, who was Amir’s mentor in the team, a senior PCB official said, “Shoaib is the seniormost player in the side and we felt that Amir needed someone elder and senior to him to guide and advise him as he eased back into the Pakistan dressing room and international cricket.”

“Shoaib Malik has done a great job with him and Amir is now much more mature in his behavior and aware he will always remain under scrutiny and only his performances will back him up,” he said.

