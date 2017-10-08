Mohammad Amir ruled out of Pakistan ODI series against Sri Lanka

Mohammad Amir will miss the ODI series against Sri Lanka. (Source: Express Archive) Mohammad Amir will miss the ODI series against Sri Lanka. (Source: Express Archive)

Pakistan dealt with a big blow when fast bowler Mohammad Amir was ruled out of the five-match One-Day International series against Sri Lanka that will follow the ongoing Test series in UAE. Amir sustained a stress injury on his right shin, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced.

According to a report on Cricbuzz, the left-arm fast bowler was taken for an MRI scan on Saturday. Amir had limped off the field during the second’s day’s play of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Dubai. This was the second time he had left the field in between the day’s play.

On day one of the Day-Night Test, Amir had hurt his right shin and returned to the dressing room towards the close of play on Friday. He had bowled 16.3 overs on Friday before coming out to bowl only two overs on day two. He was taken to the hospital on Saturday.

“The fast bowler has been advised two to three weeks rest after he underwent an MRI scan today (Saturday) following complains of pain in his right shin,” a statement said. “Amir will not bowl in the ongoing Test match at the Dubai Cricket Stadium but would be available to bat.”

After the scan, the extent of the injury was revealed and the management decided that Amir won’t bowl further in the match. However, he is cleared to bat if required. The pacer has been advised two to three weeks of rest.

