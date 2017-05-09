Mohammad Amir likely to quit Tests, wants to focus on ODIs, T20Is

Mohammad Amir, apparently discussed this move with his teammates and management. (Source: Reuters) Mohammad Amir, apparently discussed this move with his teammates and management. (Source: Reuters)

Pakistan’s left-arm tearaway pacer Mohammad Amir is reportedly pondering over ending his Test career so that he can focus on One-dayers and Twenty20 cricket.

Apparently, Amir discussed this with his teammates and management but this is now in the open. “Amir himself is now upset that how this private discussion came out in the open and who leaked the discussions,” one report said. “The Pakistan Cricket Board and team management in West Indies are now investigating as to who is responsible for leaking out this private discussion,” it said.

“He apparently indicated he would like to focus on one- dayers and T20 cricket,” the report added. Aamir, since returning to the Pakistan squad after

Since returning to the Pakistan squad after completing his ban for spot-fixing, Amir has played 15 Tests without much success. Aamir would not be the first international cricketer to decide to retire from Test cricket to focus on ODI and T20 matches.

Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi himself retired from Test cricket in 2010 to just play ODIs and T20 matches.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd