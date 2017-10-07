Special Coverage
  • Mohammad Amir is wicket-taking bowler when he bowls fuller, says Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood

Mohammad Amir is wicket-taking bowler when he bowls fuller, says Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood

Mohammad Amir has picked only one wicket in the second Test against Sri Lanka that after going wicketless in the first Test in Abu Dhabi.

By: Express Web Desk | Dubai | Published:October 7, 2017 11:35 am
pakistan vs sri lanka, pak vs sl, mohammad amir Mohammad Amir went wicketless in the first Test against Sri Lanka. (AP Photo)
Related News

Mohammad Amir has picked only one wicket in the second Test against Sri Lanka that after going wicketless in the first Test in Abu Dhabi but the fast bowler has been offered support by Pakistan’s fast bowling coach Azhar Mahamood, who said Amir is a talented and wicket-taking bowler.

“He is a very talented guy and he is a wicket-taking bowler. Unfortunately when you play all three formats and too much one-day cricket, your length is shorter than fuller,” Mahmood was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“You see guys who only play Test cricket like Vernon Philander and Kyle Abbott, they bowl fuller. But those who play all three versions have shorter lengths. Amir played county cricket so I wanted him to bowl fuller and when he does that he is more threatening. I think he bowled short but with the new ball he bowled superbly. Once he bowls fuller then it swings,” Azhar said.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are playing a day-night Test with pink ball which is expected to assist the fast bowlers but that is not the case in Dubai due to the hot and humid conditions.

“The pink ball does a bit under light. The new ball does a bit, it swings but in the day time it is a tough period for the bowler. This pink ball doesn’t reverse swing because there are two or three coats so that the pink colour stays on,” Azhar explained.

Azhar also explained why they opted to bowl maximum overs by Yasir Shaha as the spinner had also bowled 84 overs in the Abu Dhabi Test. Yasir bowled 30 overs on day one of second Test as well.

“We know that in these conditions that he is our work horse and he has to bowl many overs. He only plays Tests so we know that he has a big rest after this. He likes to bowl and in the past he used to bowl 30-35 overs. Here he had to bowl very many overs.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    eigawards

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 06, 201721:00 IST
    Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
    19
    Inter Zone Wildcard Matches - Match 112
    FT
    25
    Bengal Warriors beat Puneri Paltan (25-19)
    Oct 07, 201720:00 IST
    Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
    VS
    Inter Zone Wildcard Matches - Match 113
    Oct 07, 201721:00 IST
    Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
    VS
    Zone A - Match 114

    eigawards
    These players are too young for the Oktoberfest 