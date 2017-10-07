Mohammad Amir is wicket-taking bowler when he bowls fuller, says Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood

Mohammad Amir went wicketless in the first Test against Sri Lanka. (AP Photo) Mohammad Amir went wicketless in the first Test against Sri Lanka. (AP Photo)

Mohammad Amir has picked only one wicket in the second Test against Sri Lanka that after going wicketless in the first Test in Abu Dhabi but the fast bowler has been offered support by Pakistan’s fast bowling coach Azhar Mahamood, who said Amir is a talented and wicket-taking bowler.

“He is a very talented guy and he is a wicket-taking bowler. Unfortunately when you play all three formats and too much one-day cricket, your length is shorter than fuller,” Mahmood was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“You see guys who only play Test cricket like Vernon Philander and Kyle Abbott, they bowl fuller. But those who play all three versions have shorter lengths. Amir played county cricket so I wanted him to bowl fuller and when he does that he is more threatening. I think he bowled short but with the new ball he bowled superbly. Once he bowls fuller then it swings,” Azhar said.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are playing a day-night Test with pink ball which is expected to assist the fast bowlers but that is not the case in Dubai due to the hot and humid conditions.

“The pink ball does a bit under light. The new ball does a bit, it swings but in the day time it is a tough period for the bowler. This pink ball doesn’t reverse swing because there are two or three coats so that the pink colour stays on,” Azhar explained.

Azhar also explained why they opted to bowl maximum overs by Yasir Shaha as the spinner had also bowled 84 overs in the Abu Dhabi Test. Yasir bowled 30 overs on day one of second Test as well.

“We know that in these conditions that he is our work horse and he has to bowl many overs. He only plays Tests so we know that he has a big rest after this. He likes to bowl and in the past he used to bowl 30-35 overs. Here he had to bowl very many overs.”

