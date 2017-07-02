Mohammad Amir is back to his best, says Yasir Arafat

Yasir Arafat has praised Mohammad Amir for his brilliant effort in the recently concluded Champions Trophy Yasir Arafat has praised Mohammad Amir for his brilliant effort in the recently concluded Champions Trophy

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat has praised Mohammad Amir for his brilliant effort in the recently concluded Champions Trophy and said that he is back to his best.

Speaking to PakPassion.net, Arafat, said, “Coming to the Champions Trophy, Mohammad Amir’s contribution to Pakistan’s victory was immense. He put in a valuable batting performance with Sarfraz Ahmed in that crucial game against Sri Lanka and then when it came to the final, he delivered those hefty blows to the Indian batting line-up which contributed heavily to the Pakistan victory.”

“To me, Amir is back to his best and has done a great job for his side during the Champions Trophy and I would like him to continue to be focused and perform in the same manner for the future as well,” he added.

He further added, “There was a lot of pressure on Amir to perform after his comeback to international cricket. It started with the tour of England in 2016 where he was very unlucky to have catches dropped off him and seemed to continue through the tours of New Zealand and Australia. In fact, it got to the point during the recent tour of the West Indies that there were rumours that Amir would give up Test cricket to concentrate on the shorter formats of the game.”

“There was also relentless pressure from some quarters in the media on him to perform although people seemed to have forgotten how well he did in the 2016 Asia Cup. To me, Amir is the same bowler we always had but there is a period of five years which he lost where he obviously played no cricket and which he has to make up for,” he concluded.

