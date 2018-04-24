Mohammad Amir gets visa, travels to UK on Wednesday

Amir was banned for five years in 2010 for his involvement in spot-fixing and also served a brief stint in jail in England for the same offence. (Source: Reuters) Amir was banned for five years in 2010 for his involvement in spot-fixing and also served a brief stint in jail in England for the same offence. (Source: Reuters)

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir was issued a British visa on Tuesday just a day after the team left for tours of Ireland and England.

“He has got his required visa and will be flying out on Wednesday,” Pakistan Cricket Board spokesman Amjad Bhatti told The Associated Press.

Amir, who has taken 95 wickets in 30 Test matches, is the most experienced fast bowler in Pakistan’s Test team.

Local media reported on Monday that Amir had already applied for a longer term spouse visa because his wife is a British national. It was not the first time that Amir has had a delay in obtaining a visa.

During Pakistan team’s last tour of England two years ago he faced a similar problem before the PCB sought help from the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Amir was banned for five years in 2010 for his involvement in spot-fixing and also served a brief stint in jail in England for the same offence.

Pakistan will play a Test match against Ireland in Dublin before traveling to England for a two-Test series. The tour will end in June with two Twenty20s against Scotland.

